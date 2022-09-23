A beautiful young woman has finally reunited with her best friend who 'disappeared' 15 years ago

In a viral video, the excited lady walked toward her friend and hugged her tightly while exchanging pleasantries

Netizens have gone emotional over the video with some people recounting their experiences with friends who went missing

A video making the rounds online shows the heartwarming moment two best friends reunited after 15 years.

In the video shared on Instagram by @worthfeed, the best friends were spotted hugging each other tightly following their reunion.

Best friends reunite after 15 years Photo Credit: @worthfeed

Source: Instagram

The caption of the video revealed that one of the friends 'disappeared' 15 years ago, and all efforts to find her proved futile.

"My best friend disappeared 15+ years ago. I was devastated for years. I always dreamt of finding her someday. This was the only pic I had of us together. I cherished it and it always pushed me to look for her.

"Now we are here. I never gave up. Finally my dream came true. My husband surprised me with her for my birthday. Literally still so shocked I got I finally got to hold her again for the first time in 15+ years.

"Cheers to making up for those lost years. I can't wait to make so many memories together", the caption read.

Netizens share their thoughts

Revolsin said:

"I'm gettin the distinct impression they meant 'lost touch when she moved' and not actually 'disappeared' lol."

_syayre wrote:

“Disappeared” you mean moved to another school."

Kerryberryelevenrealestate commented:

"What happened to her for 15 years. Was she kidnapped, held somewhere? Sounds incredible tragic."

Tamikanewhouse said:

"If this is a true story I have so many questions."

Hannandior stated:

"Julia my best friend, I miss you. I wish I could find you and talk to you. It’s been like almost 20 years. Hope and pray your doing great where ever you are my best friend."

Thatfishsakurarevived remarked:

"I’m still tryna find my 4th grade bsf that moved to Japan."

Watch the video below:

Lady reunites with childhood bestie after 16 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady has taken to social media to celebrate reuniting with her childhood female best friend after 16 years of being apart.

In a Twitter post, @mandyretsuko shared a throwback picture side by side a photo they took when they reunited. Both friends seemed to have experienced remarkable transformation in both fashion sense and look from the childhood photo they took at a library.

Social media users gushed about their reunion and interestingly launched a search for their childhood friends.

