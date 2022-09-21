A young man who was arrested by the police on his birthday was given a treat inside the prison as he turned a year older

A viral video which surfaced on the internet showed the suspect sitting on a chair as guards surrounded him

The kind officers offered him drinks and a birthday cake to mark his birthday but he didn't look happy in the video

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Some police officers thought it wise to mark the birthday of a young suspect who was reportedly arrested on his birthday.

As his birthday approached while still in custody, the officers bought drinks and cake for him.

Police officers celebrate inmate on his birthday Photo Credit: @masiarambissoon58 / TikTok

Source: UGC

On D-Day, they presented the birthday cake and drinks to him while surrounding him.

However, netizens were quick to notice that the young man didn't look happy despite the warm gesture from the police officers.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The video was shared on TikTok by @masiarambissoon58 with the caption:

"He was arrested on his birthday and the police decided to give him a little party. But he doesn't look too happy."

Mixed reactions trail video

@blackfoxg said:

"He is just annoyed that someone forgot the candles, he really needed that wish."

@dominiquelatrique stated:

"He's not happy because the second part is in telegram."

@user287206104 reacted:

"Happy birthday song and everything, He had a better birthday then me."

@ghostproducer1 noted:

"It's like restaurants. The staff have a cheesy workplace birthday song when they working on birthdays."

@kaptein_van_die_industry added:

"So rare, some will not believe u or even if they believe they just ignore that fact and not care."

@nickvanwilder1 said:

"They did this because now they’re going to trial him as an adult."

@alzskimask48 added:

"The feds extra cheerful cause they got man doing up time."

Watch the video below:

Police officer rejects prison food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the suspended deputy commissioner of police, Abba Kyari, has reportedly rejected food offered him by the Nigerian Correctional Service after being remanded in prison custody on Monday, March 28.

The Punch reported that the embattled former commander of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) opted for the food prepared by his wife or other family members. Kyari is under prosecution for alleged drug trafficking alongside four other policemen.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) accused Kyari and the other four officers of conspiracy, obstruction and dealing in cocine worth 17.55kg.

Source: Legit.ng