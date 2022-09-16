A man who is very talented got the audience shouting after he stormed the stage during a music concert and joined the dance show

Popular singer, Fantasia was on stage performing when the strong fan could not help himself while he was among the audience

Luckily for him, he was not stopped as Fantasia extended a hand of fellowship for him as they both danced together

Once on stage with the singer, the fellow started to dance powerfully and whine his waist to the admiration of the audience. People roared in excitement in the video after seeing how much talent he got.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

Netizens who have seen the man's performance are full of admiration for him. Some clearly called for him to be given a recording contract. See some of the reactions below:

@emmanuella_ty said:

"Number 1 Fan."

@jen_dollll commented:

"Can't wait to just be in Nicki's concert....shes definitely going to notice me."

iamcollins_honesty said:

"He killed it! Every artiste love seeing dis kind of energy from their fans."

@beckyandy said:

"I enjoyed watching this."

@ubiafrica commented:

"Lesson! Always show yourself when you go out."

@quincy_thompsonn said:

"This guy be giving gay vibes."

@gregmcknightjr said:

"Somebody give that man a deal."

@mommas_only_daughter said:

"Man was so happy. If na Nigeria man dem go too do. See as he respect himself commot for stage."

