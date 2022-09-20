An oyinbo lady made her sisters all try out garri and groundnuts when they were hungry to get their reactions

Out of the four sisters that ate the meal, only one of them loved how sweet it tasted on her tongue

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video of the oyinbo sisters eating the food said milk should have been added

An oyinbo lady with the handle @farielysian who has lived in Nigeria for a relatively long time shared a video of her family trying out a Nigerian meal.

She bought garri and groundnuts and took to them abroad for her sisters to have a taste. Putting the garri in a plate for each of them, she added the nuts.

Some of the lady's sisters did not like how the garri and groundnuts tasted. Photo source: TikTok/@farielysian

Source: UGC

They were hungry

@farielysian revealed that her sisters were really hungry. The first lady who ate the food could not process the taste.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The last of the sisters who tasted the food really loved it. When their aunty came and took a spoon, she wanted more.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100,000 views with hundreds of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Bebie May said:

"U shld have added milk and coconut."

Henry Odoh said:

"sapa has never looked so fancy."

user3918777510893 said:

"God bless you my sister, for promoting our food."

michaelscoffi12 said:

"Garri too sweet abeg."

Abel said:

"OMO this your sister’s na angel. give me one na abeg."

Shaheed said:

"That's legendary food you are seeing there.. no joke with Garri and groundnut oo."

Jessica said:

"Next time please buy ijebu garri, it’s the best. There’s no better garri than ijebu garri for drinking at least."

American soldier drank garri

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man serving in US Army has stirred massive reactions with his TikTok video as he sat to eat during training.

Sitting under his shed, the soldier with the handle @iam_scholar drank soaked garri with kuli kuli. A caption layered on his video said:

"When the Nigeria blood in you kicks in during US army trainning."

He told his colleague who asked him what he is eating that he is tired of the food they have around.

Source: Legit.ng