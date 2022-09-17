A beautiful lady has shared her joy on Instagram as she celebrates one year of living with her husband in Canada

According to the young woman, she got married to her husband and moved to Canada shortly after their wedding

The couple stayed apart for a year before they finally got to see each other again after her husband came over

A beautiful woman has celebrated one good year of living together with her husband in Canada.

The couple had been in a long-distance relationship before the lucky husband was finally able to move to Canada one year after marriage.

Lady celebrates 1 year since hubby moved to Canada Photo Credit: @amillenialgirlsdiary

In a post shared on Instagram, the young woman gushed over her husband as she revealed what their relationship taught her.

Another video showed the proud husband opening the car door for his queen and giving her a premium treat.

According to the young woman, reuniting with her hubby taught her never to hold grudges or allow her feelings to dictate her response to him because they are in the same team.

In her words:

"Been married for two years but today marks one year since hubs came to Canada and we were reunited.

"A few things I've learnt over the last year, I can't change a grown man, only God can. Not to let my feelings dictate my response & not to hold grudges At the end of the day, we're in the same team."

Netizens join to celebrate couple on one year anniversary

Weng.gary said:

"Passing by and your caption got me hooked."

Tz_nhanybae wrote:

"This is so true. Holding grudges ruin everything!"

Mc_kebsu stated:

"There’s wisdom in knowing you can’t change people, only God can! It’s been a good year of learning."

Miss.i.smile reacted:

"And many more ah-mazing love days ahead."

Perfumehub__ commented:

"Your caption not letting my feelings dictate my response. God help me."

Lady reunites with her husband abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady identified as Theodora Asare has excitedly joined her husband abroad eight months after his relocation.

Theodora, in a touching video on TikTok, recounted how her husband relocated abroad just one week after they got married.

She stayed alone till she was able to secure her passport and travel documents which took eight months. The excited young woman flaunted her passport as she flew over 17 hours to meet the love of her life in the diaspora.

