A Nigerian lady could not hold back her tears after seeing her hardworking mother doing some work at a farm

The emotional daughter knelt before her mother, cried bitterly, and promised to make her proud in further

The young girl went ahead to appeal to her mother to bless her so she would be successful in future

A young girl got netizens emotional with her action after watching her beautiful mother work at the farm.

Her mother was focused on her farming work when the young girl got emotional and began to express her love for her mother.

In a touching video that she shared on TikTok @sharoncmons1, she promised to make her mother proud while reiterating her undying love.

She further knelt at her mother's feet and pleaded with her to pour blessings and pray for her.

Sharing the video on TikTok, Sharon said:

"You see this woman? She is my mom. She is not just my mom. She is my everything. My blood. No matter what the situation is today, I still love her as my mom. I will make you proud of me. I will put a smile on your face. I will never give up in this life. Bless me mummy. Bless me."

Social media users react to touching video

@noendo_ said:

"Awww. you just made me cry. I remember my mum now. May my mum and dad soul rest in peace."

@bigbaby_mimi wrote:

"I love girls who are proud of their parents no matter what. Girl I love you loads."

@lifeofchabala0 commented:

"Baby please don’t make me cry. Nothing can beat a motherly love in this world , it is well baby girl. Sending you hugs."

@uchennaegwuatu1 reacted:

"I wish I still i have my mom and dad with me I miss them so much."

@queenprecious129 said:

"U made me emotional we all love our mother and will always want to make them proud."

@ousmakon stated:

"I followed you for your beautiful face but to day I love for your beautiful heart and a respect for your mum."

Mother prays for her daughter in emotional video

