- The US Navy has for the first time ever been able to fuel its F/A-18 fighter jet without having to land it first

- The epoch record was made possible by an auto-piloted tanker drone, MQ-25 Stingray, which flew at a safe distance from the plane

- With this achievement, the force will be able to provide support for his jets in critical conditions where landing is impossible

The US military has flaunted how it is really upgrading its combat power. The country’s navy achieved a record it has never got before.

In a video shared by CNN on Monday, June 7, an unmanned drone fueled a fighter jet called F/A-18. In the short clip, the plane maintained mid-air slow speed as a done stayed in its front.

The drone flies at a relatively slow speed while refueling the jet. Photo source: CNN

Source: Facebook

A brilliant demonstration

According to the same media, the drone called MQ-25 Stingray was able to fuel the jet with a probe-and-drogue method.

Everything happened around Mascoutah, Illinois. After the drone performed its operation, it withdrew the drogue and landed safely.

Concrete progress indeed

CNN gathered that the drone is “the world’s first unmanned tanker to provide critical aerial refueling and intelligence".

Captain Chad Reed of the US Navy said:

“This is a significant and exciting moment for the Navy and shows concrete progress toward realizing MQ-25’s capabilities for the fleet.”

Watch the magical moment below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to the clip below:

Jim Anderson said:

"Next time you see some grainy footage of a UFO and think it's space aliens, think about this vehicle."

Lee Rider said:

"You can just do away with the figthers completely and use drones you know."

Rita Kline said:

"Looks simple? More like dangerous but well done!"

Wael Chakhto said:

"If there is no America the world will be in the chaos. Thank god for keeping the USA great and full of power. God bless America and there army."

