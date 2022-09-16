A man whose name is not immediately clear cried like a baby as the Lagos state government auctioned off his car

The vehicle was sold for N400,000, a meager sum that broke the man's heart making him plead for mercy from the government

The car was impounded by the Lagos State Task Force and eager buyers milled around as owners watch their automobiles go to the highest bidder

A touching video has shown a Nigerian man crying like a baby as he watched his car go to the highest bidder in Lagos.

The car was reportedly impounded by the Lagos state government task force on traffic offenses.

The man wailed like a baby and pleaded for mercy from the government. Photo credit: @guardiannigeria.

In the video, the bidders were making offers for the car and the auctioneer was shouting the prices offered for the man's vehicle.

It was eventually offered and sold for N400,000, a meager sum that broke the man's heart.

Before the car was sold, he openly wept and pleaded for mercy so that he can have his car back.

The video has broken people's hearts on social media.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians on social media react to auctioned car

Just as expected, the touching video has broken many hearts. Many of them took to the comment section to lambast the Lagos state government for its actions.

Some of them were livid with anger as they said auction may not be the solution. Others said it would have been better to fine the offenders and then return their cars to them. See some of the comments below:

@ericamoorebrand said:

"Charge a fine and return people’s cars."

@eniaiyenfe_ot commented:

"Who can genuinely find him for me."

@laviva_bae said:

"I felt pains seeing this old man cry for his sweat. I thought the bible said we should be our brother's keeper. Oh God please raise angels to wipe the tears of this old man ans let hope restore to him again."

Source: Legit.ng