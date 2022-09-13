A young Nigerian girl amazed many people with her unique tiny voice after speaking on the road

In a video making the rounds online, she was made to speak as people gathered around her to listen

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the clip with several people praising her voice

A heartwarming video of a Nigerian girl speaking with a babyish voice has impressed netizens.

In the trending video, the young girl spoke with her tiny voice and eyewitnesses gathered around her to confirm if she was the one speaking.

They made her speak again while they listened in awe. She was given celebrity treatment as people rushed around her in a bid to hear her voice.

Reacting to the serious attention and crowd that she pulled on the road, the proud lady continued speaking boldly while letting out a beautiful smile.

Netizens share their thoughts

@omolola623 said:

"I have seen this girl before that's how she talks. very funny girl."

@ebelglamour2 wrote:

"This one go use voice dupe husband tire."

@klassique007 asked:

"Ahhhh. How come?"

@adejokemariam01 remarked:

"Baby voice."

@cutely721 said:

"You guys act weird am not even gonna lie why is you surprised."

@simply_diana65 commented:

"Hold her for throats fess I want check something."

@oluwani_xx added:

"Oh Wow. I saw you at redemption camp."

Lady with a tiny voice cries out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a small-sized female TikTok content creator has stated that she is not a kid but an adult. The TikToker with the handle @itzamealiaa has a small stature which is cutely not helped by her tiny voice and baby-like face and this has led many to conclude she is not of age.

In a recent video on the platform, the bold and courageous lady revealed she has the Russell-Silver syndrome (RSS) disorder which is responsible for her small stature.

According to Rare Diseases, Russell-Silver syndrome (RSS) is a rare disorder characterized by intrauterine growth restriction (IUGR), poor growth after birth, a relatively large head size, a triangular facial appearance, a prominent forehead (looking from the side of the face), body asymmetry and significant feeding difficulties. The lady added that she is 22 years old.

