A Nigerian lady has shared a video of the gift she received from her uncle who's based abroad

The lady identified as Obianuju_d0 on TikTok broke down in tears after unboxing the gift to see an iphone5

Reacting to the video, social media users got upset as they slammed the lady's uncle for sending an 'ancient' phone

A Nigerian lady, Obianuju, got disappointed after receiving a package from her uncle who stays abroad.

Obianuju said he promised to get her a phone for a long time and she had high hopes that it might be an iPhone 14 Pro.

However, when the phone finally arrived in a box, she opened the package only to see an iPhone 5.

In a viral video, the lady got so emotional and bent her head in pain after discovering that it was an iPhone 5.

Social media users slam lady's uncle

@iamezefranklin said:

"Okay this is legit funny, omo I go use my last card send am back. In the year 2022 an iPhone 5? God forbid that kind useless uncle."

@ezelawful wrote:

"iPhone 5? True true household enemies dey exist."

@steph.ubanii commented:

"One time I got an ancient black berry, I knew something was up when my other uncle that received it had to give a consoling speech b4 handing it."

@ro_avine wrote:

"Omo he said he'll buy me a phone that is for my age I said uncle don't worry buy me a laptop."

@valentinabulus said:

"I wish mine can give me iphone 1. one naira I no see from those guys called my uncles."

@sovishaga reacted:

"Nah he must’ve gotten it for free and wanted to get rid of it."

@jhopesleftsidenutjuice recounted:

"My uncle did this with an early 2000’s Samsung phone. It wasn’t even a new one."

@nlegran said:

"Mine was one unknown android after she promised to send Samsung s7 edge and I don boast to my class mates."

Lady breaks iPhone 11 gift from boyfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man on TikTok has shared a video of his presentation of an iPhone 11 gift to a lady who thought it was a prank.

After the lady collected the box phone, thinking it was empty, she opened the pack with a great force. Immediately she opened it, the phone went tumbling down, hitting the floor. People around screamed.

The iPhone 11 cracked a little from the impact. The lady also cried a little out of joy and other mixed reactions for not knowing it was not a prank. As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over two millions views with thousands of comments.

