"Send it Back Immediately": Lady Disappointed as She Shares Video of Gift Her Uncle Sent from Abroad
- A Nigerian lady has shared a video of the gift she received from her uncle who's based abroad
- The lady identified as Obianuju_d0 on TikTok broke down in tears after unboxing the gift to see an iphone5
- Reacting to the video, social media users got upset as they slammed the lady's uncle for sending an 'ancient' phone
A Nigerian lady, Obianuju, got disappointed after receiving a package from her uncle who stays abroad.
Obianuju said he promised to get her a phone for a long time and she had high hopes that it might be an iPhone 14 Pro.
However, when the phone finally arrived in a box, she opened the package only to see an iPhone 5.
In a viral video, the lady got so emotional and bent her head in pain after discovering that it was an iPhone 5.
Social media users slam lady's uncle
@iamezefranklin said:
"Okay this is legit funny, omo I go use my last card send am back. In the year 2022 an iPhone 5? God forbid that kind useless uncle."
@ezelawful wrote:
"iPhone 5? True true household enemies dey exist."
@steph.ubanii commented:
"One time I got an ancient black berry, I knew something was up when my other uncle that received it had to give a consoling speech b4 handing it."
@ro_avine wrote:
"Omo he said he'll buy me a phone that is for my age I said uncle don't worry buy me a laptop."
@valentinabulus said:
"I wish mine can give me iphone 1. one naira I no see from those guys called my uncles."
@sovishaga reacted:
"Nah he must’ve gotten it for free and wanted to get rid of it."
@jhopesleftsidenutjuice recounted:
"My uncle did this with an early 2000’s Samsung phone. It wasn’t even a new one."
@nlegran said:
"Mine was one unknown android after she promised to send Samsung s7 edge and I don boast to my class mates."
Watch the video below:
Lady breaks iPhone 11 gift from boyfriend
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man on TikTok has shared a video of his presentation of an iPhone 11 gift to a lady who thought it was a prank.
After the lady collected the box phone, thinking it was empty, she opened the pack with a great force. Immediately she opened it, the phone went tumbling down, hitting the floor. People around screamed.
The iPhone 11 cracked a little from the impact. The lady also cried a little out of joy and other mixed reactions for not knowing it was not a prank. As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over two millions views with thousands of comments.
