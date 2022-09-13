Osai Success, a media aide to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state, has spoken on the behalf of Sonia Ekweremadu

Success on Monday, September 12, said Sonia deserves free kidney donations due to her father's service to Nigeria

The governor's aide called on Nigerians who cannot make the donations to pray for Ike Ekweremadu's daughter

Considering the role Senator Ike Ekwremadu has played in Nigeria's progress, her daughter, Sonia, deserves free kidney donation, according to a media aide to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Osai Success.

In a Facebook post on Monday, September 12, Success said it is time for Nigerians to pay Ekweremadu for all his services to the country.

Okowa's media aide said Sonia deserves free kidney donations (Photo: Ossai Ovie Success)

Source: Facebook

In the post, Okowa's aide warned that those mocking the senator's family are playing with God and nature.

He added that whoever cannot donate his or her kidney to Sonia can pray for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

His post, seen by Punch read:

"Ekweremadu’s daughter deserves free kidney donations, Prayers from Nigerians for her father’s role in shaping Nigeria.

"The former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu has done well for Nigerians, and as such his daughter deserves free kidney donations from Nigerians.

"Those mocking her are playing with God and nature.

"If you can’t give her your kidney, then pray for her instead of laughing at her family.

"Her father has paid his due as a patriotic Nigerian who as a Politician served Nigerians selflessly.

"This is the time for us Nigerians to pay her back by donating kidneys to save his daughter Sonia's life.

"Please Let’s save her."

Senator Ekweremadu’s daughter begs public for kidney, reveals why family members cannot help

Recall that Sonia made a public appeal for kidney donation. The lawmaker’s daughter made the appeal in an Instagram post on Monday, September 12.

Legit.ng noted that Sonia's appeal comes amid the ordeal of her parents are facing in the quest to save her.

Kidney disease: Save my life, Sonia begs public

In the Instagram post on Monday, Sonia asked members of the public to assist her with kidney donation.

Source: Legit.ng