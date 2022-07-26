A Ghanaian student of the Community Development and Vocational Technical Institute (CONVOTECH) has built his first car

Obed Obeng Danso manufactured the vehicle using scraps mostly from a discarded three-wheeled vehicle

The self-taught student opened up about how it all started, including how he defeated odds to accomplish his childhood dream

Ghanaian teenager, Obed Obeng Danso of the Community Development and Vocational Technical Institute (CONVOTECH) in Tarkwa in the Western Region, has built his first car.

The 18-year-old's vehicle runs on fuel with almost no challenge as it moves with no impediments on the road.

Photos of Obed Obeng Danso. Credit: Ghanaweb

Source: UGC

Danso told Ghanaweb on BizTech that he always dreamt of building a vehicle, and through determination, he finally made it a reality.

He worked with limited resources

Despite his little resources, Danso's resilience led him to buy scrap parts of a discarded three-wheeled vehicle, known in Ghanaian parlance as 'Aboboyaa', to finish his work.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The Auto Mechanic student said he taught himself how to build cars, deriving inspiration and knowledge from how three-wheeled cars work.

After building his first car, Danso said he wants to become a professional to train others in the skill, especially young people.

Watch his video below:

Man uses wood to build Rolls Royce car for his son

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man used ordinary wood to build a nice Rolls Royce Boat Tail for his son.

The young boy asked his dad to make him something like that and the man set out and achieved the feat within 56 days.

When he finished building, he took his son out for a test drive and it was all so amazing to see.

Nigerian man converts his Toyota Venza into a Rolls Royce Sweptail

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man converted his Toyota Venza car into a Rolls Royce Sweptail.

The man who is from Anambra state did the cutting and fitting work by himself and his result amazed many people online.

The transformed car looked exactly like the original version of the Rolls Royce brand.

Source: YEN.com.gh