Mixed reactions have trailed a trending video on social media of a lady's dance showcase for a little boy

The excited lady backed the lad as she whined her waist effortlessly to a piece of music playing in the background

While some persons interpreted the boy's reaction as being shy, others thought he was overwhelmed by what he was seeing

A lady dance showcase before a little boy has elicited mixed reactions among internet users.

The lady identified as Shazziyya Khan shared on TikTok a video of her dancing for a lad named Aahil who she described as her nephew.

The boy appeared to have been overwhelmed. Photo Credit: TikTok/@shazziyyakhan

Source: UGC

She started by backing him and whining her waist to a song playing in the background, but the lad appeared unmoved.

She would steal glances to see his reaction. The lady then changed dance steps after a while and faced him.

This time, her nephew looked on with his hands folded across his chest. He then covered his face with his hands which got her laughing.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Mr_Nelluran said:

"And it was at that moment when he realized why legos are boring."

"This is when little dude found out there is something better than fortnight."

Shush habibi said:

"@whyrupressed me as a kid the aunties and older far cousins were playing the long game."

Luuk K said:

"And as from that moment, little Aahil didn’t wanna play with his toys anymore."

wsamaai98 said:

"One day he’ll realise and wish that he wasn’t actually your nephew at that moment."

Male boss unmoved as female worker records video before him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a male boss had acted unmoved as his female employee makes a TikTok video at the office.

The lady was seen in a reposted TikTok video by @saintavenue_ent1 acting out the lyrics of singer Falz's 2015 song titled Soldier which featured Simi on her male boss.

While she gesticulated and made facial expressions as she performed the song before the man, he barely glanced at her. For the most part of her showcase, he had his eyes on his phone.

The part that got his attention was when the lady gave him the 'waka' which is a pidgin word for 'get lost.' He quickly returned in kind by directing his palm in her face.

Source: Legit.ng