Born Elizabeth Alexandra Mary on 21 April 1926, Queen Elizabeth of England who passed on Thursday, September 8 had a very long and impactful reign.

She witnessed many momentous events in history which are why many people have described her death as the end of an era.

Queen Elizabeth II held many world records. Photo credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/ and WPA Pool/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

However, many people do not know that the Queen held many records during her lifetime and some of those records are worth revisiting.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of the top 5 records held by Queen Elizabeth.

Oldest British Queen

Some are not aware that Queen Elizabeth was the oldest British Queen. She died at the age of 96 having been born on 21 April 1926.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Her great-grandmother, Queen Victoria held that record as she died at the age of 81.

A lot of adults grew up hearing her name up until the time she passed on.

Oldest world monarch

Queen Elizabeth was also the oldest monarch in the world. No other monarch was as old as her before her passage.

The person who held that record was King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia who died on January 23, 2015 at the age of 90.

World's longest-reining queen

Also, the British Queen reigned for a long time, ruling between February 6, 1952 and September 8 2022. She reigned for 70 years.

Queen Elizabeth replaced her father who passed on in 1952.

World wealthiest queen

Apart from holding rare records in terms of age and number of years of reign, the late Queen Elizabeth also has money.

The Queen was the richest queen in the world. Her wealth is stored in jewelries, rare arts and real estate.

She was estimated to be worth $430 million in 2020.

World record of currencies featuring the same individual

It is amazing to note that the image of Queen Elizabeth appears on the currencies of so many nations of the world.

She is on the currencies of 35 countries. This is more than Queen Victoria who appears on 21 and King George V who appears on 19.

Remembering Bola Ige

Legit.ng had also written about the life of late Nigerian lawyer, Bola Ige. Ige, a former governor of Oyo state was assassinated in 2001.

Before his murder, Ige was the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

To date, his murder case has not been resolved. Many have called for the case to be revisited and for those who mured him to be brought to book.

Source: Legit.ng