A black lady has stirred massive reactions from netizens online after approaching an oyinbo stranger

In a video making the rounds online, the pretty dark-skinned lady politely asked the oyinbo man to 'claim' her

Reacting to her request, the cute oyinbo man accepted and also gave her a kiss which made her go crazy

A beautiful black lady could not contain her excitement after an oyinbo man kissed her on transit.

The young lady who travelled overseas attended a carnival where she decided to try her luck with an oyinbo man.

Black lady proposes to oyinbo stranger Photo Credit: @notjustok

Source: Instagram

While at the carnival, she walked up to an oyinbo man close to her and asked him politely if he'd love to be her boyfriend.

The oyinbo man smiled and accepted the request while reaching out to kiss her. This made the young lady so excited as she screamed inside the hall.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens gush over cute video

@salvatore_dmn asked:

"Did this work are they married?"

@ayaal24 wrote:

"Your brave. Like brave brave. I get rejected for breathing."

@infinitecuties noted:

"Trusting the TikTok algorithm to bring me back to an update of them going on a date."

@rumpelstiltskin_1 said:

"He seems as if he doesn't speak English."

@kayaa.xo reacted:

"@Rehana people get wifed up this easily and we are still single."

@gerrymcdonald3 said:

"Could picture the look of your parents face's when you take him to meet them."

@user465789753599 wrote:

"I just wanted to see if the makeup was on his face. I be wondering if that’d happen if I had a white man."

Watch the video below:

Man gifts baloon to oyinbo lady at a mall

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a black man on TikTok, ChernoJassey, has shared a video of himself gifting a balloon to a pretty white woman whom he met at the mall.

Cherno said he was walking at the mall when he saw the pretty lady and decided to walk up to her. He got an orange-coloured balloon which he also presented to the beautiful lady while on his knees.

As soon as she took the balloon from him, he turned to walk away. She stood for seconds, watching him move out of her sight. She however changed her mind as she couldn't let such a nice man go. She ran to him with her phone and politely asked for his number, a request which was granted by Cherno.

Source: Legit.ng