A funny dog got tired of its owner so it climbed to the top of a building and stuck its head out of the window

In a hilarious clip, the owner of the dog found it at the window and asked it to jump down if it has the courage to

Social media users have reacted to the hilarious video with several people sharing their hilarious experiences with their pets

A funny dog identified as Max has gone viral on social media after climbing the window of a storey building.

A video shared on TikTok showed the moment a lady found her pet standing at the window of a storey building after looking around for it.

Funny dog climbs tall building Photo Credit: @blessbaby54 / Tim Robberts

In the viral video, she asked the dog if it wants to jump down and the dog nodded its head. She tried to make it go back inside, but the dog remained in the same position at the window.

After several failed attempts, the funny lady asked the dog to jump down. The dog gave her a very cunning look that kept everyone in stitches.

"Max wants to die unnecessarily. You want to jump. Ngwa jump. Jump na. You go die", the lady said in the video.

Hilarious reactions trail video of Max

@jennypearl noted:

"You too dey worry dis Max. E don tire for you."

@ona6542 commented:

"If na u sef u no go jump? U don too frustrate am."

@eddie9593 said:

"The dog be like he just do me I should Zu boya kin zu. Life no easy mehn."

@ollyybaby commented:

"He really said “it’s just doing me like I should.”

@peculiar116 reacted:

"Look at the way he is doing his neck as if he really wants to jump."

@prettydinma1 wrote:

"Max is going through a lot."

@sarahgold_105 commented:

"My boyfriend name is Max ohhh chaii."

@sinzumoney666419 added:

"Max will surely die unesseslirily."

Watch the video below:

Man slams his pregnant dog for running around

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man recently shared a video of his pregnant dog, Kyara, playing in the compound.

This act provoked the Nigerian man who felt the dog might lose the pregnancy for playing too much. According to the dog owner, he already budgeted the money he would make from selling the babies.

In the viral video, he was heard cautioning the pregnant dog in anger, while revealing his plans to make money when it delivers.

