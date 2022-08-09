A Nigerian man has shared a video cautioning his pregnant dog for playing roughly at home

Despite being pregnant, the dog was spotted in a viral video running around and playing with another dog

The dog's owner got so upset and chased the dog back to the house while reminding the pet about being pregnant

A Nigerian man recently shared a video of his pregnant dog, Kyara, playing in the compound.

This act provoked the Nigerian man who felt the dog might lose the pregnancy for playing too much.

According to the dog owner, he already budgeted the money he would make from selling the babies.

Nigerian man slams pregnant dog Photo Credit: @kyaracutest

In the viral video, he was heard cautioning the pregnant dog in anger, while revealing his plans to make money when it delivers.

The dog was seen in the viral video running around with a fellow dog identified as Glover.

"You know you're pregnant and you're still using your belle to run abi. Oya go inside. You carry belle and you dey follow Glover dey play rough play. You know how much I suppose make for your head?", the dog owner screamed in the viral video.

TikTok users react to funny video

@__llkon said:

"Him first pretend he no hear you first the play Don enter her body."

@mrsbogo29 stated:

"Let her be na she gat the kora vibesstrong woman."

@dalton0q wrote:

"My Venza money oo, we die here, na everyday I dey pay police to guide my own."

@liz50koko commented:

"Laughing... Pregnancy care for Kyara..LWKMD!!!."

@iam_joywilson wrote:

"Pregnant dog can't play/have fun again? ."

@____asakeade wrote:

"There breed play a lotno vex, but make sure not to let her stretch too much, if she’s trying to stretch stop her cos mscarriage."

Watch the video below:

