A young man from Cameroon has berated Nigerians for complaining about the government of President Muhammdu Buhari

According to the young man, he is unhappy that Nigerians are complaining about a government that has been in power for just close to 8 years

He said Cameroonians have had the same bad government for more than 40 years years, implying that their own situation is worse

A Cameroonian man has implied in a viral TikTok video that the government of President Muhamadu Buhari is far better than that of Paul Biya of Cameroon.

The man sounded very angry in the video, saying Cameroonians have lived with the same bad government for more than 40 years.

The man said they have had the same government in Cameroon for more than 40 years. Photo credit: TikTok/@daddyclivert and Twitter/@MBuhari.

He said when he hears Nigerians complaining, it sounds like rubbish in his ears, since Nigerians are in a far better situation.

President Paul Biya of Cameroon has been in power since 1982, making him one of the longest reigning leaders in Africa.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

@Bori said:

"Equatorial Guinea 43 years and still counting."

@Nkirukamma Cherie Agusiobo comented:

"Bruh!!!! As a Nigerian we’re sorry. 40yrs Omo!!! Na King una get not president."

@user2332734943352 said

"Nigeria is just 8years and my blood is not flowing again."

@Asamaowei Molly said:

"If we had the same president for 40yrs we could have killed alot."

@Assakelechi123 Sandra said:

"Una country na family business... we don't have such patience here."

@Monkey_Onthe_Bed reacted

"When us Kenyans have just elected our 5th President."

@Josnyari

"In kenya, our 5th president was announced yesterday. 10years is the maximum and re-election happens in every 5years."

@isabellailoka commented:

"40 what? The highest anyone can rule in Nigeria is 8 years ooo."

@Hey It's Lyly said:

"Gabon has been independent for 62yrs and had 3 presidents, including father and son for 55yrs."

