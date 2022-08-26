A young man from Nigeria has said it is now time for him to spend his money since he is tired of saving

According to the man, he has saved enough and it is time for him to start squandering his savings

He displayed a lot of bundles of cash in a video saying Dangote, Africa's richest man is also a man like him

A man who says he has been saving for a long time has finally come to the conclusion that it is time for him to spend.

The young man said in a trending video that he is tired of keeping away his money and that he will go ahead and squander it.

The man says he can't be saving all his life. Photo credit: @thatblackbwoyy.

Source: Instagram

As a way of actually showing that he has money, the man displayed bundles of Naira notes in the video.

He said Dangote is a man like him since he is going to go on a spending spree without hindrance.

He said:

"I'm Tired of saving money. I want to squander. Is Dangote not a man like me?"

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Meanwhile, his comments have generated heated reactions. Some said he should include them in his budget, while others called on him to come and spend the money on them. One user contended that the money he displayed resembles fake. See some of the comments below:

@dear_chan_ said:

"This money resemble fake."

@muller_bamz commented:

"Body go tell you."

@symply__naya7 commented:

"Coman squander it on me plz."

