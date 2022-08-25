A beautiful woman who will be turning 50 next year has shared tips on how she maintains her young looks

The woman identified as Josie Liz said consistent yoga and face exercise made her achieve her youthfulness

After sharing her tips in a video, several people reacted to it, and many thanked her for revealing her secret

A beautiful grandmother identified as Josie Liz has stunned netizens with her young-looking appearance.

Josie will turn 50 next year, but a stranger might think she's just approaching her 30s. In a recent video, the beautiful woman revealed how she has been able to keep her face in shape and look younger than her age.

49-year-old woman with baby face Photo Credit: Josie Liz

Source: Facebook

Josie spills her secret

According to Josie, consistent face yoga is the key to her baby face.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In her words:

"I am a grandmum and mother of 4. I will be 50 next year, and I have been doing face yoga to help maintain my appearance and prevent sagging. To work this, you need to exercise your face. I have seen the impressive results o. Consistent face yoga."

Social media users hail Josie

Mary Therese said:

"You are seriously the coolest. Thank you for sharing all the exercises."

Eileen Baker wrote:

"No way do you even look close to 50! Closer to 30! I really enjoy your videos!"

Temeko Nicole inquired:

"You look amazing how many reps of that do you do for your face every day and I also use native path how many grams do you use per day?"

Salma Jake noted:

"I wish I saw this earlier. you're beautiful. I'm 72 & probably too late to start."

Mary Ann Purves reacted:

"Wow I thought you were about 20."

Ana Kramar remarked:

"50? Heck you don't even look like you're in your 40s. I would have given you early 30s. You go girl!"

Watch the video below:

Strong 71-year-old woman advises people to workout

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful and strong woman has motivated people on TikTok to stop being lazy and work on themselves.

Although she is 71, the fitness expert and coach is still very strong, and her age hasn't stopped her from lifting heavy equipment at the gym. According to her, she cannot afford not to hit the gym because she doesn't want age to win over her body.

She went ahead to advise people to leave their beds and hit the road because it doesn't pay to be lazy. The proud woman shared the video via TikTok @seniorcoach.

Source: Legit.ng