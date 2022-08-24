A Nigerian lady based in Germany has shaded those who dissuade people who wish to go abroad

The lady who works as a nurse there advised Nigerians to ignore such persons, stating that life abroad is sweet

She furthered by asking those persons why they haven't returned back home if they weren't enjoying life abroad

A Germany-based Nigerian lady has shared her thoughts on the debated topic of whether or not life abroad is difficult.

In a TikTok video, the nurse advised people to ignore those who discourage folks from migrating overseas.

She stated that life there is sweet. While doing a velfie, she excitedly marvelled about how the environment is quiet.

The lady went on to wonder why those same folks discouraging people from going abroad have yet to return to their countries.

She added that it is the same reason they didn't return home that she is still in Germany.

Netizens reactions

chukwuemeka56 said:

"Don't mind them if una like make una complain from now Jesus come I must enter Yankee."

mathiasolver said:

"Please tell them not to come to Dubai because their name will be sorry. they can go to Europe and America."

Francis said:

"Know mind them , me way the prepare to come over, abeg you get 100$ way you no the use I need am."

Ras iyas said:

"Anybody way wan come is free but make them no go dey pass water because e no worth am agbe."

Good guy said:

"Honestly ,but some will be like don't come no work na suffer we dey suffer here , you nor know if the other person get grace pass you."

Oyinbo lady advises people not to relocate if they are established in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Oyinbo lady had advised against relocation for people who are established in Nigeria.

Natalia said that things are not even as easy in Europe as people think. According to her, it is so easy to get distracted over there. The woman mentioned Nigerians who excelled in Europe because they were focused.

Speaking further, she stated that people who are doing well in Nigeria need not travel anymore.

“Trust me, there are things you can still do in Nigeria. Europe is not gold, America is not gold. People are working hard everywhere. If you are established well in Nigeria, don’t travel outside of Nigeria.”

