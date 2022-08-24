A priest has advised people to stop demonising their grandparents and tagging them as the cause of their problems

In a touching video, the Ifa priest sternly kicked against the art while stating that everyone will get old

The young priest also made it clear that no grandparent would ever want to see their grandchild suffer

A Yoruba priest identified as Oluwo Olawole Olakunle has addressed people who believe that their grandparents are 'witches'.

In a short video shared on Instagram, Olakunle took sides with grandparents, stating that such accusations are wrong and unfair.

Yoruba priest warns against labelling grandparents witches Photo Credit: Oluwo Olawole Olakunle / Kali 9

Source: Instagram

He stated that age doesn't automatically make a person a witch, as everyone would get old.

In his words:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Stop demonising your grandparents. Don't think because your grandmother is now aged, and the woman is looking at you with one left eye, then she is the cause of your life problems. Sometimes, some might go to churches and mosques, and they tell you that the alters in your father's house.

"The same alter that did not quench your father or destroy your mother before they gave birth to you is the same alter that wants to destroy you. There is no parent who does not want the progress of his or her child in this life. So you need to ask yourself the cause of your own problem. Do not give names to someone who is not a witch. One day you will also become old."

Nigerians react to Olakunle's message

Imwole said:

"Thank you oluwo."

Life_of_kabila remarked:

"The message is so deep but if I may ask why is ifa priest always in the bush? I think ifa need to upgrade."

Chnnbo wrote:

"Louder please! In this part of the world, old age is problem. Every old woman is a witch and is responsible for our misfortune."

Watch the video below:

Grandma tagged 'witch' after getting stuck on a roof

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an old woman who somehow managed to get herself onto the roof of a building, was eventually made to climb down while people who gathered around called her 'witch'.

The Facebook user who shared the video said she had gone for a 'witchcraft meeting' at night but got stuck on the roof because she couldn't fly again due to daylight creeping up on her.

A woman's voice can be heard screaming consistently in the background, she sounded like she was praying. The question on most people's lips, however is 'how did she get up there?'

Source: Legit.ng