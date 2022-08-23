Following the release of the music video for the song Bandana by Fireboy DML and Asake, different content creators tried to remake it, but a group of kids has stood out with theirs

The talented kids led by an adult believed to be their teacher acted out the lyrics of the song in their class in a unique manner

Each kid performed a verse in the song taking positions at different corners of the dilapidated classroom

A video of a group of school kids acting out the lyrics of the hit song Bandana has got netizens gushing.

The clip was shared on TikTok by a man believed to be their teacher who said he misses them.

The kids showed great acting talents.

Source: UGC

In a rehearsed and well-organised manner, the kids in uniforms played out their roles s soon as the song began playing in the background.

Like a music video shoot, the camera went from the face of one student to the next as each acted out a verse on the hit song by Fireboy DML and Asake.

At some point, they came together with their teacher who appeared to have prepared them for the showcase.

Their facial expressions and acting skills excited netizens.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Mystical410 said:

"Nobody is talking about that legendary Legend at the corner.."

Chary Young said:

"Best teacher ever I love the way you always entertaining them everyday with smile."

M͛a͛n͛u͛e͛l͛4r͛e͛a͛l͛ said:

"U ankasa.. U be some different creature on dis planet.... Keep up bro... Love this."

Barbara Chuwang said:

"Awww... Lovely! That one girl!! I appreciate that you skipped that one line."

mujibbahmuhammad said:

"Thanks for making this kids smiles may happiness rule your life. I'm in tears now."

Man recreates singer Asake's face in the music video of Bandana song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a creative man had recreated the face of Asake as seen in the miusc video of the song Bandana.

In a video, the man employed attachments and sewed on his head to achieve how Asake looked in Bandana song.

To achieve a church setting, pieces of paper were used to form a cross at the entrance of a house. What amazed most people was that the man posed with live rams in their shed.

Many people who reacted to his video said that his remake of the video was top-notch and his team needs to be commended.

