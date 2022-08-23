"So Cute": Talented School Kids in Uniforms Act Out the Lyrics of Hit Song Bandana in Class, Video Wows Many
- Following the release of the music video for the song Bandana by Fireboy DML and Asake, different content creators tried to remake it, but a group of kids has stood out with theirs
- The talented kids led by an adult believed to be their teacher acted out the lyrics of the song in their class in a unique manner
- Each kid performed a verse in the song taking positions at different corners of the dilapidated classroom
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
A video of a group of school kids acting out the lyrics of the hit song Bandana has got netizens gushing.
The clip was shared on TikTok by a man believed to be their teacher who said he misses them.
In a rehearsed and well-organised manner, the kids in uniforms played out their roles s soon as the song began playing in the background.
All new version is coming: US star Selena Gomez expresses excitement at working with Rema on Calm Down remix
Like a music video shoot, the camera went from the face of one student to the next as each acted out a verse on the hit song by Fireboy DML and Asake.
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
At some point, they came together with their teacher who appeared to have prepared them for the showcase.
Their facial expressions and acting skills excited netizens.
Watch the video below:
Social media reactions
Mystical410 said:
"Nobody is talking about that legendary Legend at the corner.."
Chary Young said:
"Best teacher ever I love the way you always entertaining them everyday with smile."
M͛a͛n͛u͛e͛l͛4r͛e͛a͛l͛ said:
"U ankasa.. U be some different creature on dis planet.... Keep up bro... Love this."
Barbara Chuwang said:
"Awww... Lovely! That one girl!! I appreciate that you skipped that one line."
mujibbahmuhammad said:
"Thanks for making this kids smiles may happiness rule your life. I'm in tears now."
Young Nigerian man follows mums for their August meeting dressed like a woman, entertains them in funny video
Man recreates singer Asake's face in the music video of Bandana song
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a creative man had recreated the face of Asake as seen in the miusc video of the song Bandana.
In a video, the man employed attachments and sewed on his head to achieve how Asake looked in Bandana song.
To achieve a church setting, pieces of paper were used to form a cross at the entrance of a house. What amazed most people was that the man posed with live rams in their shed.
Many people who reacted to his video said that his remake of the video was top-notch and his team needs to be commended.
Source: Legit.ng