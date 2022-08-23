A beautiful young lady identified as Nahvoma has shared incredible transformation photos of herself

The pretty lady said she had battled severe frustration and depression due to her poor condition

In a viral video on TikTok, she disclosed how she was able to elevate her status, and people gushed over her growth

The story of Nahvoma, a resilient young lady who rose from grass to grace, has inspired several people online.

Nahvoma was so poor that she got frustrated and depressed over her condition. According to Nahvoma, in 2019, she couldn't afford basic things for herself and was always hungry.

Beautiful lady makes it big Photo Credit: Nahvoma

Nahvoma breaks out of poverty

The young lady began to take the necessary steps to develop herself. She started attending seminars with an open mind and reading books about prosperity and growth.

According to Nahvoma, she began to see things differently and think positively. She learnt interior decoration, and shortly afterwards, she opened her first office.

The pretty lady also shared screenshots of her conversation with some big clients that contributed to her growth. One of them owned a mansion and wanted her to be in charge of the decoration.

Her transformation photos also showed her travelling abroad and signing deals with some white people.

Sharing her growth story, Nahvoma remarked:

"Whatever we become, whatever the mind can conceive, it can achieve if it believes."

Nahvoma inspires TikTok users

@billiondollarbby22 said:

"You are my sign that everything will be okay. I don’t know you but thank you."

@chianugo15 reacted:

"I think my life will change from today. I will quote this comment one day."

@queenbhatari wrote:

"I know it's not coincidence to reach here and see this post today, I won't take for granted, universe trying to tell me what to do next, Thank you."

@payonceladiva noted:

"I wish I met before I left Cameroon I’m older than you but you do inspire me. I follow you on all your platforms n I most say I’ve learned a lot."

@demablack1 remarked:

"I need sm1 to help me develop my mindset. I need a mentor."

@anthonysunday said:

"This is so inspiring for us to believe on ourselves, work harder and believe things will change, success is assued with hardworking. thankyou again."

Watch the video below:

Lady makes It big, builds house for parents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady identified simply as @MemNambativ has built a big house for her parents after she made it big in her business.

The lady who is from Benue state said she invested in cryptocurrency in Nigeria and that it paid off with the help of God.

The lady declared that she can do all things through cryptocurrency mixed with the blessings of Christ. Some Twitter users besieged her handle, asking her how she saw the light.

