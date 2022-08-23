A boy has been caught taking a nap in public even when there is a group performance going on and he was taking part in it

The little boy was dressed in Is-Agu traditional attire with a chieftaincy cap to boot, but he obviously was tired

His tiredness showed when he started feeling drowsy and shaking his head from sleep while other kids were busy performing

A hilarious video of a boy taking a nap in public during a group performance has got many laughing on social media.

The young fellow was obviously tired from stress, and it clearly showed on his face as he felt drowsy and slept off while others were singing.

The boy was caught in a video taking a nap in public. Photo credit: @iammex_official.

Source: Instagram

Dressed in a beautiful Isi-agu dress and nice cap to boot, the boy refused to pretend to be fine while his eyes kept yearning for sleep.

He even slept and chewed his mouth as one would do after waking up in the middle of the night.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He so much tried to move his hand and perform like the other children but was unable to control the hand of sleep upon him.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

The little boy's public behaviour got many people talking on Instagram where the nice video was reshared by @traditionalweddingng. They bared their minds in the comment section with many of them agreeing that the boy was truly tired and should have been allowed to go and rest.

See some of the comments below:

@mandieokeke said:

"Since you are not talking money biko let me sleep."

@_presh.c commented:

"Igwe is tired and sleepy."

@__preyedaniels said:

"Dis guy no be true Igbo guy."

@pgoldmirr reacted:

"Abeg the guy don tire."

Little boy spills his mother's powder, tries to run away

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a boy spilled his mother's powder and tried to flee the scene.

In a video that circulated on social media for many days, the boy committed the act and thaught he would escape unnoticed.

However, he was discovered and punished by his mother. The video got many people laughing online.

Source: Legit.ng