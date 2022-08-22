A hilarious video of a little girl showing off her incredible hairdressing talent has gone viral on social media

In the viral video, the funny little girl showcased her talent using her bald father as a model

Social media users have penned down hilarious reactions to the video, with several people praising the little girl

A little girl recently stunned many after showing off her amazing hairdressing skills.

In a video which surfaced on the internet, the adorable girl was spotted weaving her bald head father.

She ignored the fact that there was no hair on his head and acted like she was making something visible.

Little girl weaves bald father Photo Credit: Pulse Nigeria 247 / Jerome Tisne

Source: Instagram

Her sweet father however, left his head for her to practice while smiling as she ran her fingers through his bald head.

Video of little hairdresser stirs hilarious reactions

The hilarious video has kept people in stitches

_teetat said:

"I repeat, never offend this girl. Never."

Mimirowlz stated:

"Weave the baldness baby girl hair must grow."

Diaryofanaijagirlwithepilepsy wrote:

"The papa hairstyle fine o. She sabi work."

Amakakimjenny wrote:

"She dey plait hair, Na una no dey see the hair."

High_chenna reacted:

"The hands of this Little humans feels like therapy. I'm sure the man felt like sleeping."

Ounshelefmworld remarked:

"Get her a doll to practice ohh."

Hrh_kingdiamond commented:

"U will just know a drama Queen when u see one. She go like vuwalence."

Enii___ola noted:

"Head wey be like screen touch wey you suppose dey tap."

Kenzy.udosen said:

"The Million braids amaka kwa! Go girl!!! Where your salon Dey?"

Ndukauba_anthonia commented:

"You can’t convince me otherwise. Our ancestors are returning."

Mcalmajiri added:

"God when my children go come? Shey na my turn to bcome uncle no more 10 naira biskeet."

Watch the video shared by @pulsenigeria247 below:

Little girl shows off amazing hairdressing talent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a very talented little girl has stunned people online after she was seen braiding a lady's hair.

In a heartwarming video, the young girl stood on her feet and braided the hair so perfectly to the delight of an eyewitness who didn't hesitate to make a video. Reports gathered that the little girl had already started braiding hair for people at the early age of 5.

The inspiring video was shared on Instagram by @saintavenue_ent. Nigerians have reacted to the video, with some of them advising the parents and guardians of the girl to make her travel abroad.

Source: Legit.ng