A young man showed people that when there is money, construction works can move very fast as he built his house in 5 months

In another report, a crypto trader said that he made so much money from digital currency trading that he decided to build a mansion

During the time NFT was in vogue on social media, a young man was able to complete his house after months of flipping digital art works

The year 2022 has given us amazing news of people building their houses and the year has not even ended.

Several months ago, a man said that though he was about to complete his building in a short while, it came at a great cost.

One of them said he completed his house in 5 months.

Others have also shown there is an emergence of a new generation of wealthy Nigerians. In this report, Legit.ng will be looking at three instance of young people who built houses.

1. Completing a mansion in 5 months

Months ago, a man shared a video of the house he completed in less than six months. He revealed said that he had to spend million to achieve the completion speed.

The young man was congratulated after he revealed he built the structure in 5 months.

The clip he shared also shows how the building construction started from the foundation before it was finished and fenced.

2. Man made money from crypto, built house for rent

A young man known as Crypto Lord showed off the block of flats he built from the money he made from trading crypto.

What surprised most people about his story was that he said that he never started the crypto business with any money.

He stated that he got his capital from free money he was given for completing simple tasks for other crypto projects in form of airdrops.

3. NFT trader

A young Nigerian said that when he started trading Non-Fungible Token (NFT), he was frustrated until he belonged to a community that helped him.

After making a huge success from flipping NFTs, the man used his new wealth to build a residential house for himself. A tour of the house showed the compound was almost done.

Spend wisely as you make it

It is not enough to become rich and successful, preserving wealth also matters. Building could be a way of saving against years of future house rents.

Man advised against build house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man known as Nguea Dipita on TikTok advised people against using their active income to build houses, calling it a liability.

He started his teaching by talking about an abandoned structure in his neighbourhood that the owner has been building since he was in primary school.

Dipita said that up till now, the man is yet to complete the structure. He argued that the biggest error people make is to immobilise their money all in the name of building houses.

