A white man identified as Kenneth Smith got the shock of his life after winning N42 million lottery.

Kenneth had taken his wife to the beach to celebrate their second wedding anniversary with friends and family.

During the outing, Smith's friend advised him to buy a $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from Calabash Food and Fuel, NC Education Lottery reports.

Smith heeded the advice and purchased the scratcher ticket, only to discover that he had won $100,000 (N42 million).

"We wouldn't have known about it if it hadn't been for him," Smith hailed his friend who suggested getting the ticket.

"He was so excited that the store he picked out for us produced a winner for our group. I've always fantasised about winning a big prize in the lottery," Smith, opened up to the lottery.

Speaking on his plans for the cash, Smith said he wants to renovate his house, including building a fence for the couple's 9-week-old dachshund puppy.

People reports that this jackpot is the second largest in the 20-year history of the lottery. In 2018, $1.5 billion was won in South Carolina. The July 29 winning ticket matched all six numbers — white balls 13, 36, 45, 47 and 67 — plus the gold Mega Ball 14.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that one Canadian man who has been playing the lottery for almost thirty years now was in the same state when the Lotto Max jackpot announced he was the winner of not millions but billions.

Bon Truong of Edmonton, Canada, could not believe he had won $60, 000, 002 (N22 billion) and for 10 months, he did not claim his prize as he felt overwhelmed by the magnitude of his win.

According to Truong he used the winning numbers; 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 20, 30, and the bonus number 45, which he claimed were a combination of important dates and family birthdays for nearly 30 years.

