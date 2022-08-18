A 39-year-old woman is devastated after her husband of 16 years suddenly sent her back to her parents without any explanation

The woman said her husband sent her away and moved in with their landlady so he could enjoy a rent-free life

While it has become common for couples to abandon each other for some else in Zambia, the news of the woman was met with mixed reactions

Ellen Goodman once said you could fire your secretary, divorce your spouse, and abandon your children. But they remain your co-authors forever.

Husband abandons wife for the landlady

A woman from Zambia has been left heartbroken after her husband of 16 years chased her away from their matrimonial home and married their landlady.

Triza Chilanda's husband sent her back to her parents after he moved in with their landlady. Photo: ABN TV.

Source: UGC

Trizah Chilanda is still in shock and has yet to come to terms with the fact that she was sent back to her parent's home by her husband.

A report by Zambia's ABN TV showed the 39-year-old woman was sent away without telling her what the problem was yet, but he is now enjoying the comfort of a free house.

According to the publication, it has become part of society for couples to abandon each other every other day.

The news of the disappointed woman was met with mixed reactions where most internet users sympathised with her while others saw an opportunity to make fun of her situation.

Internet users react

Muzzie Andries Simwatachela opined:

"Women should learn to become rich not ati housewife .men also want women with money."

Mbonyiwe Zulu gave her opinion:

"When I was growing up, most of my grandmother's were running council welfare shelters that used to offer skills Training to women in high density areas/compounds...Local government should bring back those skills centers to help women stand on their two feet and provide for themselves."

Bester Mashabela thought:

"Truth is a man was meant to be a provider no matter how much a woman makes and can provide one-day she will fade and complain becoz that's not her nature .Men puliz don't run away from your duties a woman is a helpmate."

Matimba Ng'andu adcided the woman to:

"Just move on mama.. there's nothing you can do.. just sue him for child support."

Elizabeth Mutinta Boniface comforted her, saying:

"Don't worry my sister every disappointed is an appointment.. to God be the glory."

