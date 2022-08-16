A 15-year-old Nigerian kid, Ogunjobi Moyinoluwa, whose academic victory of 8 A's in WAEC went viral has spoken to Legit.ng in an exclusive interview about her life and motivations.

The Nigerian smart kid who is from Ogun state and a former student of Home Science Association Secondary School, Alakuko said she loves learning new languages.

The kid said that her teachers encouraged her after her 2021 GCE.

Why two WAEC?

The young girl who scored 8 A's in her exams in 2022 also sat a private type of the exam called GCE in 2021. In the GCE, the kid had a total of seven A's. Moyinoluwa stated that she sat the exam the previous year to test waters.

In her words:

"The first exam I wrote was WAEC for private candidates commonly known as GCE. Writing GCE was like having a preparatory test. It gave me an insight into what the real WAEC entails. The second exam is WAEC for school candidates which is mandatory."

The 15-year-old's teachers encouraged her to go higher in her next exam and that was exactly what she did.

Still undecided

The smart kid revealed that though she would love to study computer science or computer engineering at the university level, her age may stop her from getting an admission soon. She is still undecided on the university to choose.

It was not easy

According to the teenager, she had many intelligent classmates to compete with when she was in secondary school. She said:

"Initially, I wasn't even sure I was going to pull through this far especially because I knew that secondary school is no joke, but that was more reason why I worked hard. I knew it would be tough so I didn't relent, besides I had a lot of very competent classmates as competition so I had to step up my game...."

Her love for reading, a habit she cultivated when she was younger, helped her to rise above all her academic challenges.

Unsatisfactory past performance

The kid added that she has had to deal with unsatisfactory performances in the past. She revealed how she scored eight A's out of nine during her Lagos state BECE examination. Moyinoluwa said:

"The last one was a C in English. Although I was not happy with the score, I knew I had to buckle up in senior school English."

