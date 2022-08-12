A young girl identified as Uwaifo Stephany has celebrated acing her West African Examinations Council (WAEC) papers in style

The excited student revealed that she had an extra year as she did her senior secondary class 2 twice

Stephany posted her remarkable WAEC result that included 4 A's in subjects like physics, further mathematics, animal husbandry and civic education

A young student, Uwaifo Stephany, has been celebrated on social media after she announced passing her WAEC exams.

Stephany who celebrated her academic feat on TikTok revealed that she had an extra year as she repeated SS2.

She had an extra year. Photo Credit: TikTok/(@steph.xanny_)

Source: UGC

She went on to share the heartwarming reactions of her family members and loved ones over her feat.

Stephany's result showed she recorded 4 A's in further mathematics, civic education, animal husbandry and physics.

Other subjects were B's.

See her post below:

Social media users celebrate her

vic✨ky said:

"You try with strict marking scheme congrats dear."

Aisha said:

"I had A and B last year too, congratulations. get ready for uni girl."

abdurrahmanmohamm13 said:

"A1 physics??

"Omo if anybody tell u nonsense from now on, make sure u wipe am extension wire for neck."

oh luh chi said:

"Congrats and I claim this type of result 4 myself next year as I write."

user6082696525014 said:

"Awwwn....I don't know you but I'm so happy for you!!!!....you go girl!!!... Congratulations!!"

Oluwatobiloba Meadows said:

"Congratulations buh me and you know say waec na runz tinz."

Source: Legit.ng