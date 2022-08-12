A viral video on popular app, TikTok, shows two sisters singing a gospel music with their amazing voices

In the sweet video making rounds online, the little sister acted as a backup singer to her elder sister

They both sang so beautifully and earned accolades from people who watched the clip on TikTok

Two Nigerian sisters have been hailed on social media after showing off their amazing singing talent.

In a video which was shared by the lead singer, Ijin Daaya, on TikTok, the little girl acted as a backup singer and amazed people.

Several people who watched the video stated that the little will definitely be a great singer if groomed properly.

Nigerian sisters sing beautifully Photo Credit: Ijin_Daaya

Source: UGC

While her elder sister sang the gospel song, she cut in at intervals to sing along with her in an adorable manner.

Sharing the video on TikTok Ijin Daaya said:

"Show me a better backup singer."

Nigerians applaud talented sisters

@oluwabunmi_20 said:

"She's soo cute...she didn't even change the key....and her voice complemented yours."

@gloriousnakamba wrote:

"The best part is that she understood the task ."

@milezpat noted:

"She's cute. she'd really be a good singer one day. one of the best actually."

@still_king_d_speech_gh commented:

" awww she’s so cute and pretty only her voice oooo."

@onyibeke3 wrote:

"She dey sing the one weh she knows she's so cute you have such a nice voice."

@babyruth.8 noted:

"Lol wat a beautiful voice she've got ....a smart gal....d ending thou...I can't laugh."

@nana34d5 said:

"Wow nice backup singer there in fact BEST have seen."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng