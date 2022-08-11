A Nigerian man, Sean Daniels, has stunned people on social media after sharing a video of his dog in action

In the viral video on TikTok, the dog barked heavily after seeing a police officer stop its owner on the road

After several failed attempts to calm the dog, the police officer laughed it off and asked them to move

A Nigerian man identified as Sean Daniels has revealed how his dog behaves whenever there's a police officer around.

According to Sean, the dog starts barking so loudly and aggressive until Sean is permitted to move his car.

Sean shared a video showing the moment a police man stopped his vehicle on the road and the dog barked so loudly.

Smart dog proves its loyalty. Photo Credit: Sean Daniels

Source: UGC

In the video, the police man was heard asking the dog to calm down and stop barking but all efforts proved futile.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Following several failed attempts, the police officer found the situation funny and permitted Sean to carry on with his trip.

TikTok users react to the video

@nigeriatotheworld said:

"Even people without car shouting New Update ."

@adelajasamson stated:

"I always do this with my dog even the day NDLA hold us, when they saw how scary my dog is they ask me to leave."

@kristen_olson1 wrote:

"I usually do this then till my dog messed up my car."

@samuel_oseni reacted:

"Don’t worry I’m getting my own soon because I’m proud of yours ."

@ebukanzendu commented:

"Omo thanks for the update oohmake I go find one Dog buy ."

@ego_bennie remarked:

"I get 2 dogs self, na car remain. Ngwa max and Duke make una come mate, make I dey gather the money for car."

Watch the video below:

Crazy loyalty: Nigerian lady runs mad, her dog refuses to abandon her, photos show them together in the street

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a dog has been commended on social media for staying loyal to its owner who is currently having mental challenges.

According to the story shared on Twitter by @Nigeriangod_, the woman has been abandoned by relatives and friends, but the dog keeps visiting the her each night.

Photos of the dog and its mentally challenged owner playing in the streets at night have made many people emotional.

Source: Legit.ng