A Nigerian lady who lives abroad has shared updates about life in Europe and what she does for a living over there

In a video circulating on social media, the lady said living in Europe is not easy as there is the need to advise those who may wish to relocate

However, Nigerians on social media have asked the lady to come back home if she is no longer able to cope abroad

A Nigerian lady living abroad has been asked to pack her bags and start coming back home if living in Europe is overpowering her.

The advice is coming shortly after a video emerged online showing the lady working inside a farm.

The young lady insists living in Europe is not easy. Photo credit: @gossipmilltv.

Europe not an easy place, the lady confesses

In the video, the young lady was seen complaining that if she is in Africa, she won't be doing farm work.

She went ahead to say Europe is not easy and that those wishing to relocate should be properly informed before doing so to avoid disappointment.

But some Nigerians on Instagram where the video was shared are not finding it funny though as they have asked to return home.

Some of them even accused her of lying, saying she is trying to discourage would-be travelers.

Nigerians on Instagram react

@danny_yhunq said:

"Come back na."

@officialabnice reacted:

"E nor easy, come back to Nigeria naw.....shey na Nigeria easy."

@mrsmile_comedian said:

"Make una no Dey liee give us joor."

@naomikamara92 commented:

"Come back make I take ur position, make una no dey cap vertical for video abeg...if e hard for u, come back house make others go try am nd see..I hate wat I dont like...mtcheew."

@yemartforever said:

"Na where you decide to dey my sis."

@tola_leena commented:

"But the money better pass, no lie give us too."

