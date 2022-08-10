A Nigerian man, Rahman Olakunle Ali, said that a move he made to help a prospective business partner to secure a loan backfired

The young man said that he had to help the person secure a N5 million loan because he thought the move will favour him and his boss

The debtor later tried to get them arrested when he could not meet the repayment plan for the loan he got

A young Nigerian man, Rahman Olakunle Ali, has narrated how the favour he did for a potential business partner turned out bad.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, August 9, the young man said he stood in for the person and helped with securing a N5 million loan from his boss.

The man said that he would have gone to jail on the issue. Photo source: Rahman Olakunle Ali

Favour turned out bad

According to Olakunle, the loan was to help the building material businessman get through a rough patch with the hope that the favour will birth a business partnership.

When the time came for the debtor to repay it, he went back on his agreement and involved the police. Olakunle said he tried to get him and his boss who gave out the money arrested.

Long night with the police

What should have been a repaid favour turned out to be a long night for him and his boss at the police station.

He stated that if not that his boss trusted him well enough, he would have been in a big trouble for the money he never spent. Olakunle advised against standing in for people to secure a loan.

Watch his video here.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ummu Mujahid Wa Muhammad said:

"Allhamdullia it has been resolved ooh cos olosan Police station I hate am pass anything."

Muinat Dauda said:

"Sorry about it,but pls learn your lesson.mayAllah protect you,Amin&everyone Amin."

Taiwo Adeleke said:

"Sorry for that. That will serve as a lesson for many."

Sekoni Tawakalt Pholarsharderh said:

"Bad people have spoiled the innocent one's..may Allah ease it."

Tauheed Muhammad said:

"So sad."

