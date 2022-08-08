An impressive video has shown a little boy dancing inside a car while clutching the steering as if he was going to drive it

The car was parked and he was captured holding and dragging on the steering in a way that has melted so many hearts

The adorable kid danced for a while before stopping to look at the direction of his parents who were recording the video

A boy decided to show how good he is at dancing, so he stood inside a car and danced in an interesting way to beats that caught his fancy.

More interesting was the fact that he was clutching the steering of the car in a way that suggested someone who was going to drive.

The boy danced so excitedly. Photo credit: Friday Williams.

Source: Facebook

But obviously as could be seen in the Facebook video, the car was parked and motionless the moment the boy was dancing.

The boy only used the car steering as a wage to hold himself while he danced so nicely to music.

At one point, he stopped short and looked in the direction of the person capturing the video to the admiration of f many people.

The nice and impressive video was shared by Friday Williams. Sharing the video, he wrote:

"How you dance when your dad is a rich man."

Watch the video here.

