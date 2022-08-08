The mother of a seven-year-old girl, Faith Emadiji, whose story went viral after she was dressed in a Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LATSMA) uniform has spoken to Legit.ng in an exclusive interview.

Recall that the kid's photos went viral after she was spotted in what looks like a LATSMA uniform as she directed traffic.

The girl's mother said that the kid had been disturbing her for years. Photo source: Lavist

Would LATSMA stop arresting my dad?

In a telephone conversation with Legit.ng, Mrs Emadiji said that she had to allow her daughter put on the uniform because it is what the kid had always wanted. She said:

"It has always been her dream because she usually disturbs me very well. She told me that her daddy has a car and she asked me why LATSMA used to arrest her daddy."

When Faith asked if becoming a LATSMA official would stop the arrest and her mother funnily replied "yes", she has been bent on dressing as one.

The pressure never stopped

Faith's mother said that when the kid would not stop asking to become a road safety official, she caved into her demand and sewn a uniform for her. The woman said:

"I decided to sew the dress and take her there just to fulfil her dream."

The woman revealed that the girl spent one hour with the officials in doing a mock direction of traffic on the road. She added that the officials were so happy. According to Emadiji, the kid was glad that she wanted to play as a LATSMA the second day, a request she said "No" to.

I would support her

Faith's mother stated that she would support her daughter to become a LATSMA official in the future. She added that the kid's dad was also open to the idea.

The woman revealed that the kid has been bothering her for long before the day she was dressed in the uniform.

"Let's say three years now. She has been bothering me since she was in nursery 2. She said that she loves the way LATSMA dresses..."

