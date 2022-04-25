A beautiful 10-year-old girl identified on Instagram as @zahralicious8 has caused a huge stir on social media with the nice way she imitated Ola of Lagos

The super talented girl used her beautiful Oyinbo accent to act exactly the same way that the car hyper acts in his popular skits

Ola has since reacted, telling his huge Instagram followers that he has met with the girl and also said the girl's action motivated him

Popular car hyper man, Ola of Lagos has shared a video of an amazingly talented girl who talked and acted like him.

The girl identified with the Instagram handle, @zahralicious8 used her cute Oyinbo voice to hype cars the same way Ola does.

The talented girl spoke and acted exactly like Ola of Lagos. Photo credit: @/_ola_of_lagos_ and @zahralicious8.

Source: Instagram

How she did it

The girl was walking past a place where there are plenty of exotic cars with her parents. She suddenly stopped and asked that her dad continue recording.

She then announced her intention to act like Ola of Lagos. She went ahead to pull off the hilarious actions Ola does when in the midst of cars.

Her hipe video has made plenty of people happy on Instagram with some saying she is properly trained unlike some girls of her age.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

The interesting video by the girl has made her popular and attracted a lot of comments from Instagram users. See some of the comments below:

@davidjonesdavid said:

"She is sooo adorable."

@bola__ban commented:

"Some 10 years old are doing truth or dear, you try."

@mr_currency_ reacted:

"See as pikin English sweet, Ola own be like who dey find passengers for Yaba."

@bandb_salonandspa said:

"This is so satisfying to watch."

@ibrahimchatta_lordthespis commented:

"This so beautiful to watch ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Is plenty."

@the_only_graham said:

"Well trained."

Source: Legit.ng