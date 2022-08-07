The last has not been heard in the encounter between a young Nigerian man and popular socialite, Cubana Chief Priest

Cubana Chief Priest was said to have given the young man an interesting look when he tried to record him while preparing for an event

Many social media users interpreted it to mean that the socialite looked down on the fan, but the young man has said in a new video that Chief Priest is not a bad person

The young man who received 'a look' from Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chief Priest has come out to say loud and clear that the socialite is not a bad person.

In a new video making the rounds on social media, the man who went viral after the first encounter said the socialite only looked at him the way he did because they were arranging chairs and they hadn't finished before he tried recording him in a video.

Social media users insinuated that Cubana Chief Priest was looking down on the young man. Photo credit: @Ijeomadaisy.

Source: Instagram

Stop saying bad things about Cubana Chief Priest

He went ahead to beg Nigerians in the new video to stop saying bad things about the celebrity barman.

The new video has been viewed many times on Instagram with many Nigerians baring their minds on it.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@ewa.ase said:

"One mistake does bit make someone a bad person, he did you wrong, no dey apologize abeg. Chaiiii in this life, try get small change."

@gorontula__organic__wholesale commented:

"They probably threatened him cus I no understand the aggression for this apology."

@jennyaddney65_ reacted:

"Why he don dey beg who beat Cubana."

@_temiit.ope said:

"You come lean for this video pass the threading video…be like say dem don threaten you tire."

@kim_lavish_01 commented:

"For this guy to be begging like this something don sup dey fit don threaten am."

