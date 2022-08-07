Popular Nigerian socialite Pretty Mike knows how to stir controversies with his grand entrance into people's events

In a video sighted on his page, Mike stormed a party with men and a woman dressed as clerics in a bid to mimic the alleged fake clergymen that attended the unveiling of APC Vice President candidate

The socialite's video has sparked mixed and hilarious reactions as many people got the fact that he was shading the APC

Controversial Nigerian socialite Pretty Mike has yet again got Nigerians talking with his mode of entrance into yet another function.

Donned in agbada, matching cap, and shades, Mike entered the hall with a procession of several men and a woman dressed as clerics.

Pretty Mike stirs reactions as he storms party with clerics Photo credit: @prettymikeoflagos

Source: Instagram

According to many, the socialite's recent stunt is a bid to recreate the alleged fake clerics presented by the All Progressives Congress (APC) a while back.

The clearly fake clerics repeated the mannerisms and actions of the previous ones.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Socialite PrettyMike attends event accompanied by men and a woman dressed as clerics. Looks like he was tryng to mimick the alleged fake clergymen that attended the unveiling of APC Vice President candidate some weeks back."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Pretty Mike's post

ufuomamcdermott:

"Please Mike how are you still my friend???? "

chiomagoodhair:

"Hahahah i actually cannot stop laughing it’s the seriousness for me."

monicvalue:

"Na only this one sweet, apc come and carry your sub."

jayne__sammymere:

"Lmaothis one funny sha,I get the message ..make all of us the craze the go "

iamkingrudy:

" I prefer this one passing a message."

oops_girlie:

"Obviously he made sure they all wore same colors and rough looking "

Burna Boy, others storm Pretty Mike’s star-studded event

Socialite Pretty Mike is known to heavily support colleagues in the entertainment industry and this explained why a lot of them answered when he called.

The flamboyant nightlife entrepreneur hosted friends, colleagues and superstars at an event tagged Lagos party on Sunday, June 6.

The lavish event saw top players in the music and movie industry showing up to celebrate with one of their own.

Source: Legit.ng