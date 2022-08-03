A young man who was dressed in NYSC khaki outfit was recently spotted pushing a truck along the road

In photos making rounds online, people were seen in the background watching the young man in shock

Some social media users have reacted to the sad photos, with most people lamenting over hardship in the country

A Nigerian man in a khaki outfit has stirred emotions online after he was spotted pushing a truck loaded with waste.

Reports gathered that the young man was spotted around the Choba area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

In the viral photos, the young man was seen arranging his truck as people gathered around him to watch what he was doing.

Corps member pushes truck of wastes Photo Credit: @Uniport CCTV

Source: Facebook

The sad photos were shared on Facebook by Uniport CCTV, who wondered if it isn't against the law.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Uniport CCTV wrote:

"This young Man was spotted at choba junction earlier he is actually putting on his NYSC kakii and pushing a heavily loaded truck as u guys can see isn't this against the law‍♂️What your thought."

When Legit.ng contacted Uniport CCTV to find out more details about the incident, it could not be ascertained if the corps member was doing it as part of community development service (CDS).

"I can't really tell but country never hard reach that level", Uniport CCTV said.

Nigerians get emotional over viral photos of corps member

Emmanuel Emmanuel Jnr said:

"Do you think NYSC has value again. As regards the high level of unemployment in the country."

Confidence Kelvin noted:

"County hard."

Faith Ful reacted:

"I saw him. Omo the thing no funny I just ."

Gold En stated:

"And u think the guy is Normal ."

Uniport Feeder commented:

"I was surprised too."

See the post below:

Corps member cries out over poor situation of things at a school in Delta state

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that several corps members are often posted to schools in remote areas to impact the lives of students, but many of them are not usually happy about this as they prefer to be posted to industries or big companies.

Well, a young Nigerian corps member, Seyi Ademoye, has shared disturbing photos of the school she was posted to on social media.

Seyi, posted to Adagwe Grammar School, Eruemukohwarien Ughelli north, was obviously not impressed with the situation at the ‘so-called government school’ as she called on state authorities to do better.

Source: Legit.ng