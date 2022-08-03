A video making rounds online shows the moment an elderly woman showed off her epic transformation

In the video, the beautiful woman was first spotted without makeup before switching to reveal her new look

Social media users have gushed over her beauty with some people advising her to keep posting more videos online

An elderly Nigerian woman has stunned people online with her incredible makeup transformation.

A video which recently surfaced the internet showed the woman's transition to a young looking woman.

In a funny but cute video, she was spotted knocking on a door and after a few seconds, her looks changed to reveal a perfect facebeat.

Elderly woman shows off makeup transformation Photo Credit: @gossipmilltv

Mixed reactions trail video of elderly woman's makeup transformation

The video shared on instagram by @gossipmilltv has stirred massive reactions online as Nigerians compliment her beautiful looks.

While some people said she looks so beautiful on makeup, some others found the video hilarious because of the way she knocked on a door.

Holuwa_teemee said:

"Go mama! Go mama!."

Elohorr reacted:

"Lmaooooo what is all these now. Person laugh now na problem."

Official_maryswit commented

"Mama the Mama ."

Oparah_somzy stated:

"Mama of life❤️."

Lottlesocialite1_ reacted:

"Na this woman Persue me for my dream last night oo."

One_cee_cee remarked:

"Ah ah nothing i no go see for IG ."

Happy_agbomwaree said:

"Na investor Khalifa babe dey run this one now oshe’s trying to build the mother inlaw relationship."

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a grandmother making up and transforming into a gorgeous young woman has wowed many on social media.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @arewafamilyweddings, the woman sat on a chair as a makeup artist performed "magic" with her face. Sharing the video, @arewafamilyweddings said: "Y’all aren’t ready for this awesome beauty makeover transformation!"

Many social media users soon flooded the comment section to share their thoughts on the woman's makeup. Some of those who commented said the woman still looks beautiful even without makeup.

