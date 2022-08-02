Global site navigation

Local editions

Boy Who Shook Hands With Governor Zulum Gets Framed Photo of The Rare Moment Delivered to Him, Photos Go Viral
People

Boy Who Shook Hands With Governor Zulum Gets Framed Photo of The Rare Moment Delivered to Him, Photos Go Viral

by  Israel Usulor
  • A little boy who had a handshake with the governor of Borno state has reportedly had the photo of the rare moment framed and delivered to him
  • According to a Twitter post by CBN Gov Akinsola Akin, the boy had the precious gift delivered to him by the governor's aide
  • The boy was said to have shaken hands with the governor on the road while he was passing in a convoy of cars

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Details to follow......

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel