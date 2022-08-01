Men on social media have showered encomiums on a Nigerian lady identified as Doyin following her recent TikTok video

Doyin had in the video lampooned ladies who rubbish the small money their boyfriends give to them

She described such ladies as ungrateful cows, rhetorically asking if they could produce N10k or get it from their dads

A Nigerian lady, Doyin, has slammed ladies that belittle the small money given to them by their boyfriends.

In a TikTok video that has caused a stir, Doyin jumped on the 'Is it for cassava?" trend inspired by one of APC Presidential Candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu's speeches to air her opinion.

She described such ladies as ungrateful cows.

Doyin tagged such ladies as ungrateful cows who cannot produce N10k.

She wondered why such ladies didn't get the N10k from their dads if it was that easy.

She insisted that it was still out of place for such ladies to collect money from their boyfriends even if their dads were giving it to them.

She said:

"You ungrateful cow! Can you produce N10k?

"Can your father give you N10k?

"Even if he is giving you already, why are you collecting N10k from your age mate?

"He is a 10, but you are a zero. Have you thought of that?

"Fine girl, empty brain. Fine girl, empty pocket. Beggy beggy e no good o."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

iheanyivaldo said:

"So e get females wey Dey reason .. I think say ur gender no get reasoning , love you girl."

Emma Nuella said:

"So as u drop this one now , for ur mind guy’s will now be saying ur the best."

Ema Ene Christopher said:

"If my friends dash me money.

"Dey go block me cos eh.

"I go say thank you throughout that day.

"Throughout that month anytime dey chat I'll always tank dem."

Kenneth Ilobaba Adig said:

"Babes lyk u make us feel ders still hope. some no just get sense at all. thanks dear."

BIG_SML said:

"Tor tell them oh, ppl we be like, “he sent me 10k. Is it for garri imagine."

