A cat that wanted to help a goalkeeper push the ball away from getting into the net kept scratching at the TV screen

During a freekick shot in a viral video, the cat stayed with its paws upward and ready to catch the ball

People who reacted to the video wondered if the pet owner was not worried that the cat could damage the TV screen

A funny video of a cat immersed in what it was watching on the TV has stirred massive reactions on Instagram.

In the clip, the cat stayed in front of the television, getting ready to help a goalkeeper during a football match.

The animal tried hard to catch the ball during a football game. Photo source: @CONTENTbible

Source: Instagram

It scratched the TV

As soon as a player shot the ball towards the goalkeeper, the cat tried fruitlessly to catch it, beating against the device's screen.

Many people, who reacted to the video, said in as much as it is funny, the cat's paws would have given some scruffs to the TV.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2,000 comments and more than 500,000 views.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

terencela_ said:

"Imagine all the scratches on the TV."

yousefaboughanima said:

"RIP to the TV screen."

gabrieledriussi said:

"When they turn off the tv they won’t laugh anymore."

kamoni.exe said:

"Its cute but won’t the tv get scratches."

rabtenh said:

"They not gonna laugh after noticing all the scratches."

_zakaria_btw_ said:

"My cat would have destroyed the screen."

alicechilos said:

"@becky_bee14 if Callie doesn’t do this when I watch the football later I’m sending her back."

