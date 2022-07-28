Photos of a pretty lady who works as an auto engineer and who is currently pursuing a degree in automotive engineering have gone viral

The young lady who is from Ghana and whose name is Priscilla Amoah is currently a student of Koforidua Technical University

Inspiring photos of her seen on LinkedIn show the lady busy fixing cars even as she says her dream is to become an aerospace engineer

Not the type to be scared away by difficult jobs, a young lady named Priscilla Amoah is currently pursuing a degree in automotive engineering.

She is currently a student at the Koforidua Technical University, Ghana, and some inspiring photos have shown her fixing cars.

Priscilla Amoah says she wants to be an aerospace engineer. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Edward Asare.

Source: UGC

Priscilla Amoah has tall dreams

Priscilla says her future career dream is to become an aerospace engineer, showing that she really loves the field.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Her photos were shared on LinkedIn by Edward Asare. He wrote:

"Meet the female “fitter”, Akuba The Engineer. She is Priscilla Amoah. She’s currently pursuing automotive engineering at the Koforidua Technical University. Her goal is to end up as an aerospace engineer."

Amoah wants to succeed in STEM

Also, a recent post on her LinkedIn account spoke about engineering and how women have become successful in it. She said she would want to be part of those succeeding in engineering.

She wrote:

"No matter what the reasons might be, there are a growing number of successful women that have been able to become a big part of the STEM community. Hopefully, these successful women in STEM will become role models for young girls to pursue careers in STEM. And so I am one."

One comment on the LinkedIn post by Irene Okyere described her thus:

"I know her personally, she has a very humble beginning."

Pretty female shoemaker shows off her great skills

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female shoemaker showed off her great skills online. The beautiful shoes she makes attracted attention on social media when her story was shared.

According to the lady named Edna Frimpong, who hails from Ghana, shoemaking is a family legacy because she learned the skill from her father.

Edna who is an ND holder is equally pursuing a degree from the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

Source: Legit.ng