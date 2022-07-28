A tall man has shown people the challenge he faces in trying to fit himself in a car most people would consider convenient

In a video that has gone viral, the young man had to almost crouch before he could get into a black sportscar

Many people who reacted to his viral clip wondered how he will get himself out as some advised him on what vehicle to buy for his height

A viral tall man who makes videos on TikTok showing social media users how his height towers over most people and things around him has made another clip.

In one of his latest TikTok videos, the man stood beside a sportscar, dwarfing it and making it look like a toy.

He bent to fit himself in

He showed people how he fits into such a vehicle. To get in the driver's seat, he had to gently bend. In the car, the seat looks pulled back, and he still does not look comfortable in it.

The tall man screamed "oh my God!" to show he cannot conveniently ride in the vehicle because of his height.

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered millions of views with more than 400,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Kgomotso Johannes667 said:

"it looks like a toy to him."

Biem Squared said:

"Just get yoself a monster truck."

Joker69 said:

"The best person for a selfie stick."

Esperanza said:

"Me when I try to drive my baby brother's toy car."

mercy_nersy said:

"I know a guy who is tall like you here in my country Kenya."

Evans Brown said:

"Bro you need Land cruiser or Lexus 570 or at least Nissan Patrol."

Tall lady shows off height

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady showed off her height in a short video. At the start of the clip, she sat with her chin cupped in her hands.

Words layered on the clip read:

"When you keep growing till 22 even though you're a girl."

She stood up and took a walk in a public place. Everybody around her appeared so short, even when they are of normal heights.

