A video shows the moment a flashy pastor was confronted by gun-pointing robbers in the middle of a Sunday service

The preacher identified as Whitehead was forced to lie down on his belly as the men took charge of the house of God

The robbers reportedly took KSh 47 million (N168 million) worth of jewellery from Whitehead, his wife and possibly churchgoers

A flamboyant Brooklyn, USA bishop was robbed in the thick of his live-streamed service on Sunday, July 24.

As seen in a video making the rounds, the man of God was confronted by gun-toting criminals while at the pulpit.

Pastor robbed at gunpoint during church service.

The New York Post reports that the criminals left with his KSh 47 million (N168 million) in jewels, according to investigators.

Whitehead was in the middle of his sermon at the Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries in Canarsie in the mid-morning hours, when three masked gunmen burst in, police said.

“How many of you have lost your faith because you saw somebody else die?” Whitehead asked his congregation, right before spotting the armed intruders.

“All right, all right,” Whitehead then said several times before hitting the floor on his hands and knees.

Whitehead, dressed in a maroon suit with a gold-trimmed collar and sleeve cuffs, was wearing a long gold chain and a large ring on each finger at the time.

Netizens react

@enohp660 said:

"Must’ve been in the winter so he decided to break out the Lambo truck. Again, peep the neighborhood. Bro made himself a target. Peter 5:5- God opposes the proud but gives grace to the humble.

"This nigga looks the opposite of humble to me."

@YavoShmurda said:

"He set it up lowkey and the buddy in the background didn’t even get on the floor. In the times we living in black ppl are more spiritual than religious. Don’t even see a lot of youth going to church because our grandparents forced us to go."

@Tot_of_Taters said:

"Y’all deadass find this funny. Robbing people period is wrong. Regardless of your feelings about the church that is a place where people should feel safe. Yet people made at Charleston White for saying we need to get rid of this type of stuff."

Church members fight pastor after he bought a new car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that church members had got in a physical altercation with their pastor following his purchase of a new whip.

The angry church faithfuls, in an Instagram video by @kingtundeednut, waylaid their pastor and grab him by the shirt as soon as he alighted from his white Range Rover car.

A heated exchange ensued as many hands held the unidentified cleric's shirt firmly to his bewilderment. It was reported that the unhappy church members demanded a refund of their tithes.

