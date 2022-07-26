The long hair of a young lady has caused a commotion on social media with some comparing the length to Dangote truck

The video appears to have been recorded in a saloon where the girl went to have her hair done, but she has attracted much attention

However, some ladies who have seen the viral video claim that their own hair is probably longer than that of the young lady

A beautiful video capturing the long hair of a pretty young lady is currently making the rounds on social media and attracting comments.

The short clip showed the long-haired lady in a saloon where she had gone to have her hair done, but she ended up attracting attention.

The hair attracted attention online. Photo credit: @bukslay.

Source: Instagram

Beautiful black hair goes viral

In the clip, shared originally by @bukslay, another lady was seen stretching the long hair to its maximum length.

People on social media have described the girl as heavily endowed with hair. Others compared her hair to Dangote truck.

Some however claimed that their own hair is probably longer than the young lady's.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@cokeboih6587 said:

"Hair long pass Dangote truck."

@aelsstreet commented:

"Yes na! No be us wey no like to keep our hair?."

@olatunjieunice_ said:

"My type of hair! But Omo if them leave am like this for hours ehnnn to comb am nah two people go need hold me. V!irgin hair can pain ooooo."

@iamagbonma reacted:

"I get long hair too."

@aelsstreet said:

"Yes na! No be us wey no like to keep our hair?"

@linzicont reacted:

"All natural and friendly to the environment."

@judiva_jb said:

"Once you switch hairdressers it is over for your hair growth. I still Dey here dey struggle for 3 years."

Lady with long hair uses scissors to cut in in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young lady with long natural hair opted to cut it.

In a video she shared on TikTok, she said she wanted to try new things as she used scissors to cut through the hair.

Some of her fans on the platform said the video gave them heartache because they loved the hair.

Source: Legit.ng