A pastor identified as Blessedconvenant Cyril Antai has adopted a baby abandoned in front of his church

Days ago, Cyril in a facebook post, shared photos of the baby while revealing that his mother abandoned the baby at his church

After following due protocols including going to the police station to report the case, the pastor decided to adopt the baby

A Nigerian pastor, Blessedconvenant Cyril Antai, has taken full custody of a newborn baby who was abandoned in his church.

According to the pastor, the baby was dumped in front of his church with a note requesting that he names the baby Godgift and takes good care of her.

He proceeded to the police station immediately to make an entry on the case and subsequently got baby food for her.

Pastor adopts baby abandoned in his church Photo Credit: Blessedconvenant Cyril Antai

Source: Facebook

In his words:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"This baby girl was dropped today the 19th July 2022 In front of my church,With a written Note that I should call her godgift and take care of her, I had to take her to the police station and made an entry, by tomorrow we will be concluding on everything and the baby will become mine...It was such an hectic evening for me, Have gotten a baby food already for the baby."

Kind pastor adopts abandoned baby

Cyril has currently adopted the baby and she now bears his name. He named her Increase, against the will of his mother who abandoned her.

"I Name Her Increase Cyril Antai...She will increase in all ramifications", he wrote on facebook.

Nigerians react as pastor adopts abandoned baby

Chy Best Obioma said:

"Welcome baby increase, God bless you and preserve you, Daddy increase more Grace and prosperity."

Godswill Risi stated:

"Daddy , God will continue to provide for you to take Care of his needs ,God bless you sir."

Faith Collins reacted:

"Baby increase you are blessed. Mog God bless you too and increase you in wisdom and knowledge."

Gloria Orhwonda wrote:

"Baby increase u are welcome to TTA family u Wil grow and make ur Dad proud."

Lina Allen stated:

"What a great name, may God honour and reward plenty."

Pastor Kumuyi of Deeper Life church adopts renowned music minister, Dunsin Oyekan as son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor William Kumuyi has gladdened the heart of many by adopting the popular gospel singer in Nigeria, Dunsin Oyekan as a spiritual son.

The respected cleric noted that the artiste is one of the young men who God has raised in the kingdom for a time like this.

The man of God made this disclosure when the artiste Oyekan and Aboyeji Iyinoluwa attended the church's program, the Global Youth Convocation, tagged: ‘Impact’ 2022.

Source: Legit.ng